News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Guess Who Cameos In Aryan's Directorial Debut?

Guess Who Cameos In Aryan's Directorial Debut?

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 08, 2023 10:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aryan Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with a Web series tentatively called Stardom.

Everyone seems to want to be a part of it, but we hear Aryan has said a very polite no.

Only two superstars have made it into Aryan's work list and for the first time, we can tell you who they are.

 

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor will be making cameo appearances in Aryan's Web series.

While details of their participation are not known, we do know this much: they will appear at crucial points of the narrative, and no, they are not appearing together.

A source in the know tells Subhash K Jha, "Aryan has asked Ranbir and Ranveer to be part of his film. They readily agreed without asking what they are supposed to do."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
'Every film is make or break for you'
'Every film is make or break for you'
8th Century For Alia, 7th For Ranveer...
8th Century For Alia, 7th For Ranveer...
Ameesha-Sunny Take Gadar To The Border
Ameesha-Sunny Take Gadar To The Border
TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha
TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha
UBS 'double upgrades' Gail to buy; sees 25% upside
UBS 'double upgrades' Gail to buy; sees 25% upside
India's first public InvIT for road, highway likely
India's first public InvIT for road, highway likely
Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny...
Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny...

More like this

Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut

Aryan Khan To Make Bollywood Debut

Bipasha Reveals A Mother's Heartbreak

Bipasha Reveals A Mother's Heartbreak

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances