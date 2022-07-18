Guess The Budget of Kartik's Next Film!

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan is cheered by crowds when the star went to check the audience response to his film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 at the Gaiety theatre in Bandra, north west Mumbai, May 22, 2022. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After Bhool Bhulaiya 2's super success, Kartik Aaryan has signed a film with Kabir Khan, who has directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, '83 among other movies.

Kabir and Kartik's film will go on the floors later this year and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film is reportedly the bio-pic of a real life war hero.

A source close to the project tells Subhash K Jha, "There were big names in the reckoning for this role, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. But Kabir zeroed in on Kartik. The two met over several meetings and hit it off."

"The war epic will be budgeted at a staggering Rs 175 crore (Rs 1.75 billion)."