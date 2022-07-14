Plan a Filmi Road Trip This Monsoon!

A road trip with family and friends is always a good idea, especially during the monsoon. That's when the clouds come down and the landscape turns green.

Namrata Thakker lists 10 Bollywood-inspired road trips that you can take this season!

Dil Chahta Hai

Like Akash, Sid and Sameer, go on a road trip from Mumbai to Goa and enjoy the scenic beauty the coastal region has to offer.

Finding Fanny

If you thought Goa is just about partying on the beach, you're wrong.

Watch Finding Fanny, and you will be compelled to go on a road trip across Goa to see what the sunshine state really has to offer.

Karwaan

In Karwaan, we see Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar go on a road trip from Bangalore to Kochi in unusual circumstances.

If you love driving through forests and lush green hills, this is a road trip you need to take.

Jab We Met

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met can give you major travel goals.

In the movie, Geet and Aditya travel from Rajasthan to Punjab through beautiful locales, and slowly discover feelings for each other.

Piku

Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan's Piku is the reason why a Delhi to Kolkata road trip is now popular amongst millennials.

The route may not be as scenic as Mumbai to Goa, but you can always explore places on the way like Varanasi, making the journey even more memorable.

Tamasha

Thanks to Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha, we know that magical places like Corsica do exist!

It's thrilling to go on a road trip in a foreign country where you don't know anyone or anything, including the language.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Or how about going on a road trip across Spain?

You can go for scuba diving, sky diving or you can try your hand at any other adventure sport.

After all, it's easy to overcome your fears when you're with friends, like the movie says.

Chalo Dilli

Lara Dutta and Vinay Pathak take a road trip from Jaipur to Delhi and they meet people and experience things they haven't before.

That's really what a road trip is all about!

Anjaana Anjaani

Traveling can give you a new perspective about life and that's exactly what Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra's Anjaana Anjaani showcases, as they travel from New York to Las Vegas, witnessing breathtaking barren lands and mountains.

Highway

Mumbai to Kashmir seems like an impossible road trip but not if you take some inspiration from Imtiaz Ali's Highway.

As you embark on a journey of a lifetime, you will travel through the quaint villages of Rajasthan, snowy mountains of Himachal Pradesh and green valleys of Kashmir.

So what are you waiting for?