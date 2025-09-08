Guess How Much Alia's Sari Costs?

This Ganpati festive season, we saw a lot of gorgeous ladies donning outfits that were the perfect blend of grace and elegance.

We loved the sari looks, but there were so many traditional looks that totally slayed.

Namrata Thakker looks at the styles that impressed us the most.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt joins the festive fervour and glams up in a striking bright pink sari designed by Masaba Gupta.

The sari took 275 hours of hand embroidery and reportedly cost about Rs 175,000.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Nothing screams festive wear more than a bright coloured lehenga-choli and Rakul Singh makes a strong case in a fuchsia pink lehenga skirt, a corset choli and a matching dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's pastel purple kurta set is all about minimalistic fashion meeting traditional elegance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how a simple white salwar suit with a bit of gold detailing is all it takes to look like a fashion diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks effortlessly beautiful in her orange and white salwar suit, which is the definition of festive comfort meets chic style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande continues to serve looks this festive season with her sheer white sari along with gorgeous diamond and emerald jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Pragya Jaiswal looks like a floral princess in her purple outfit which is delicate and feminine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri gets the festive memo right in red as she attends Ekta Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal's onion pink hand embroidered kosar tussar silk sari will instantly light up your eyes if you're a sari enthusiasts who likes keeping it simple and classy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandana/Instagram

Surbhi Chandana in her Marathi mulgi era, opts for an understated sari but lets her jewellery do all the talking.

