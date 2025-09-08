Guess How Much Alia's Sari Costs?

This Ganpati festive season, we saw a lot of gorgeous ladies donning outfits that were the perfect blend of grace and elegance.
We loved the sari looks, but there were so many traditional looks that totally slayed.
Namrata Thakker looks at the styles that impressed us the most.
Alia Bhatt joins the festive fervour and glams up in a striking bright pink sari designed by Masaba Gupta.
The sari took 275 hours of hand embroidery and reportedly cost about Rs 175,000.
Nothing screams festive wear more than a bright coloured lehenga-choli and Rakul Singh makes a strong case in a fuchsia pink lehenga skirt, a corset choli and a matching dupatta.
Mrunal Thakur's pastel purple kurta set is all about minimalistic fashion meeting traditional elegance.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how a simple white salwar suit with a bit of gold detailing is all it takes to look like a fashion diva.
Shriya Pilgaonkar looks effortlessly beautiful in her orange and white salwar suit, which is the definition of festive comfort meets chic style.
Ankita Lokhande continues to serve looks this festive season with her sheer white sari along with gorgeous diamond and emerald jewellery.
Pragya Jaiswal looks like a floral princess in her purple outfit which is delicate and feminine.
Nargis Fakhri gets the festive memo right in red as she attends Ekta Kapoor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Shreya Ghoshal's onion pink hand embroidered kosar tussar silk sari will instantly light up your eyes if you're a sari enthusiasts who likes keeping it simple and classy.
Surbhi Chandana in her Marathi mulgi era, opts for an understated sari but lets her jewellery do all the talking.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff