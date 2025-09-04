Which Bijuria Do You Like? VOTE!

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the song Bijuria from the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Bijuria, the latest song from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's soundtrack, looks smashing.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor set the dance floor on fire even as the music sounds nostalgic.

It's a remix of the Sonu Nigam chartbuster, from his 1990s album Mausam.

Tanishk Bagchi has become Bollywood's go-to name for remixing retro numbers to great effect.

While Sonu Nigam's original vocals are retained, Bagchi adds a female part, sung by Asees Kaur, best known for hits like Raataan Lambiyan.

The production is slick, energetic, and packed with electronic beats that give it a dancefloor-ready vibe.

The new Bijuria song does not aim for the same emotional space as the original.

It doesn't carry the same understated mischief or soft melodic touch.

Instead, it's louder, faster and flashier.

It's music for the feet, not the heart.

So, is the new Bijuria better or worse?

That depends on what you're looking for.

If you love Sonu Nigam's nostalgic, textured delivery and simple melodies, the original is irreplaceable.

But if you're in the mood for a high-energy track that brings the house down, Tanishk Bagchi's version is a strong contender.

IMAGE: Ishita Arun and Sonu Nigam in the song Bijuria from the album Mausam.

The original Bijuria was composed by Ravi Pawar with lyrics written by Ajay Jhingran and Sonu Nigam himself.

The music video featured Sonu along with Ishita Arun.

IMAGE: Ishita Arun and Sonu Nigam in the song Bijuria from the album Mausam.

Which Bijuria Do You Like Better? VOTE!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff