Home  » Movies » Glimpses From Samantha-Raj's Wedding

Glimpses From Samantha-Raj's Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: December 04, 2025 13:50 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Vinod/Instagram

Glimpses of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru are still trickling in.

The couple wed at the Ling Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore on December 1.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Vinod/Instagram

Samantha's bestie Meghna Vinod shares pictures from the mehendimceremony.

'What I saw is a love that uplifts yet steadies, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free,' Meghna writes. 'Watching you get married, I've seen a new kind of happiness in you @samantharuthprabhuoffl and I couldn't be happier for you.

'I also have to say how lucky I am. I gained a brother for life in Raj. Love you both so much. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meghna Vinod/Instagram

Raj tries to capture Samantha's mehendi on his phone.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pallavi Singh/Instagram

Samantha makes a radiant bride, doesn't she?

Raj follows behind along with former Rediff journalist Sita R Menon, a long-time collaborator on Raj and DK's projects.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pallavi Singh/Instagram

Samantha picks Designer Arpita Mehta's creation for her big day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pallavi Singh/Instagram

Taking the first step forward in her bridal journey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pallavi Singh/Instagram

Defining grace.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
