Glimpses From Samantha-Raj's Wedding

Glimpses of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding with Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru are still trickling in.
The couple wed at the Ling Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore on December 1.
Samantha's bestie Meghna Vinod shares pictures from the mehendimceremony.
'What I saw is a love that uplifts yet steadies, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free,' Meghna writes. 'Watching you get married, I've seen a new kind of happiness in you @samantharuthprabhuoffl and I couldn't be happier for you.
'I also have to say how lucky I am. I gained a brother for life in Raj. Love you both so much. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.'
Raj tries to capture Samantha's mehendi on his phone.
Samantha makes a radiant bride, doesn't she?
Raj follows behind along with former Rediff journalist Sita R Menon, a long-time collaborator on Raj and DK's projects.
Samantha picks Designer Arpita Mehta's creation for her big day.
Taking the first step forward in her bridal journey.
Defining grace.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff