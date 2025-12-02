HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Story Behind Samantha's Bridal Sari

The Story Behind Samantha's Bridal Sari

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
December 02, 2025 09:53 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a pretty bride next to Raj Nidimoru, in the pictures she posted on social media.

Close friend Shilpa Reddy shared more pictures of the bridal couple from the Ling Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Reddy/Instagram

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha got married in a Bhuta Shudhi Vivaha ceremony.

Samantha's close friend, Shilpa Reddy, was among the 30 guests at the wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Reddy/Instagram

Samantha chose an Arpita Mehta creation for her big day.

Arpita describes the sari as: 'Beautifully styled by Pallavi Singh and Selvi, this moment comes to life in a custom handwoven flaming red banarsi sari crafted in pure Katan satin silk -- where the strength of fine twisted Katan threads meets the fluid, lustrous drape of satin.

'Woven over 2–3 weeks by a single master artisan, the sari features powder-zari buttis and a Nishi-woven border in intricate cutwork. Finished with beige-gold zardozi -- Saadi taar, cutdana, kasab, and tiny mirrors -- it becomes an expression of quiet beauty, intention, and timeless artistry.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Reddy/Instagram

Samantha and Raj had worked together in The Family Man 2 (2021) but it was during the making of their next project, Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) that sparks reportedly started flying.

Samantha has posted pictures of them occasionally, hinting at a relationship but the couple never confirmed it before the wedding.

Incidentally, she got married just three days before her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's first wedding anniversary; he got married to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
