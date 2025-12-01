Samantha Weds Raj Nidimoru

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
By REDIFF MOVIES
December 01, 2025 14:53 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru are married!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

The Hindustan Times newspaper reports that the wedding took place on Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore.

There were 30 guests in attendance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

The couple had worked together in The Family Man 2 (2021) but it was during the making of their next project, Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) that sparks reportedly started flying.

Since then, Samantha has occasionally posted pictures of the two together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De; they reportedly divorced in 2022.

What caught everyone's attention was De's recent post on Instagram: 'Desperate people do desperate things.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha divorced her husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021; he went on to marry Sobhita Dhulipala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Raj Nidimoru is a part of the Raj & DK directorial duo; they recently released the third season of The Family Man.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
