Samantha Weds Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Man Director Raj Nidimoru are married!
The Hindustan Times newspaper reports that the wedding took place on Monday morning at the Ling Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore.
There were 30 guests in attendance.
The couple had worked together in The Family Man 2 (2021) but it was during the making of their next project, Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) that sparks reportedly started flying.
Since then, Samantha has occasionally posted pictures of the two together.
Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De; they reportedly divorced in 2022.
What caught everyone's attention was De's recent post on Instagram: 'Desperate people do desperate things.'
Samantha divorced her husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021; he went on to marry Sobhita Dhulipala.
Raj Nidimoru is a part of the Raj & DK directorial duo; they recently released the third season of The Family Man.
