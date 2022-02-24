Get Ready for Saif Ali Khan's Vikram

Janhvi remembers her legendary mum...What are Prateik and Pratik celebrating...Bhidu blows Badshah away...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan shares the first look of co-star Saif Ali Khan's look as Vikram in their film, Vikram Vedha:
'Working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I'm going to cherish. Can't wait!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji wishes sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary:
'Happy anniversary my lioness and lion here's to my two most special people! Love u guys! Ur strength and commitment is not only inspiring, it is commendable in a world that's forgetting the value of a love that lasts forever!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor remembers her legendary mother Sridevi on her fourth death anniversary: 'I've still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that's the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol: 'People will always tell you how to act, what to do, what to wear. But we are done listening. We are here to wear what we want and how we want it while conquering our fitness goals and embracing our strength. Here’s me conquering my fitness goals on my own terms.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar celebrates sister Samiksha's birthday with mother Sumitra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra shares a pic with Director Aarti Kadav and Producer Harman Baweja and writes 'So happy and excited to be a part of #TheGreatIndianKitchenHindiRemake can't wait!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Prateik Babbar shares a pic of the wrap up party of Woh Ladki Hain Kahan with Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur , Director Arshad Syed, Co-actors Pratik Gandhi and Taapsee Pannu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram
IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan says: 'After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. ACTION.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram
IMAGE: Badshah shoots for India's Got Talent with Jackie Shroff:
'The term OG must've been made to describe this legend of a man next to me. Yesterday was one the most exhilarating experiences of my life.
'Watching this man work, walk, talk and just be was a lesson and an extreme pleasure and maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity.
'Asli asli asli style icon. Naam mein hi game - @apnabhidu Jackie Shroff sir.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Badshah/Instagram