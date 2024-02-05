Fighter Gets A Rude Shock

After an extended four day opening weekend where Fighter went through a roller coaster ride at the box office, it got a major shock last Monday as collections came down to a mere Rs 7.50 crore (Rs 75 million). That was unexpected for a film that had managed to go past the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark in the Republic Day holiday weekend.

With these collections, entering the Rs 200 crore club (Rs 2 billion) is going to be a challenge.

The rest of the weekdays saw the dip on a day by day basis, and came down to Rs 5.50 crore (Rs 55 million) on Friday.

Yes, things could have been worse.

Saturday saw the collections double up to Rs 11 crore (Rs 110 million). Sunday did well too, so the second weekend collections totaled about Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million).

The film has hit Rs 178 crore (Rs 1.78 billion) now.

Director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan had collaborated earlier in War (2019), a huge blockbuster with an entry into the 300 Crore Club (Rs 3 billion). Their 2014 film Bang Bang was also a success with its lifetime going to Rs 181 crore (Rs 1.81 billion).

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya arrives this Friday and would divert audience attention towards it.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.