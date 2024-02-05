News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Fighter Gets A Rude Shock

Fighter Gets A Rude Shock

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
February 05, 2024 10:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After an extended four day opening weekend where Fighter went through a roller coaster ride at the box office, it got a major shock last Monday as collections came down to a mere Rs 7.50 crore (Rs 75 million). That was unexpected for a film that had managed to go past the Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million) mark in the Republic Day holiday weekend.

With these collections, entering the Rs 200 crore club (Rs 2 billion) is going to be a challenge.

The rest of the weekdays saw the dip on a day by day basis, and came down to Rs 5.50 crore (Rs 55 million) on Friday.

Yes, things could have been worse.

Saturday saw the collections double up to Rs 11 crore (Rs 110 million). Sunday did well too, so the second weekend collections totaled about Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million).

The film has hit Rs 178 crore (Rs 1.78 billion) now.

 

Director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan had collaborated earlier in War (2019), a huge blockbuster with an entry into the 300 Crore Club (Rs 3 billion). Their 2014 film Bang Bang was also a success with its lifetime going to Rs 181 crore (Rs 1.81 billion).

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya arrives this Friday and would divert audience attention towards it.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
An Air Commodore Reviews Fighter
An Air Commodore Reviews Fighter
Fighter Review
Fighter Review
The Hottest Woman In Uniform? VOTE!
The Hottest Woman In Uniform? VOTE!
Zakir Wins 3 Grammys; Shankar Wins Too
Zakir Wins 3 Grammys; Shankar Wins Too
Won't look at other temples if...: Ram temple official
Won't look at other temples if...: Ram temple official
Why Shubman Gill won't take the field on day 4
Why Shubman Gill won't take the field on day 4
FIFA Drops Schedule for 2026 WC: See Who Plays Where
FIFA Drops Schedule for 2026 WC: See Who Plays Where

More like this

'I have no fear of failure because...'

'I have no fear of failure because...'

Recognise These Bollywood A-Listers?

Recognise These Bollywood A-Listers?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances