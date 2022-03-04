News
Rediff.com  » Movies » FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!

FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 04, 2022 09:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly dose of our fun, filmi quiz?

All you have to do is pick the right name from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Amar Akbar Anthony
B. Mr Natwalal
C. Kunwara Baap
  A. Amar Akbar Anthony
 
A. Dear Zindagi
B. Sadak 2
C. Raazi
  B. Sadak 2
 
A. Lamhaa
B. Aiyaary
C. Tahaan
  A. Lamhaa
 
A. Agneepath
B. Kites
C. Guzaarish
  C. Guzaarish
 
A. AK vs AK
B. Akira
C. Ghoomketu
  B. Akira
 
A. Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities
B. Thakshak
C. Chandni Bar
  B. Thakshak
 
A. Safar
B. Aradhana
C. Amar Prem
  C. Amar Prem
 
A. New York
B. I, Me Aur Main
C. Madras Cafe
  C. Madras Cafe
 
A. Tadap
B. Student of the Year 2
C. Marjaavaan
  A. Tadap
 
A. Meri Adalat
B. Daku Hasina
C. Sohni Mahiwal
  C. Sohni Mahiwal
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
