Fun And Guns Coming Up On OTT In August

There's a lot of entertainment coming up for you on OTT in August.

Joginder Tuteja lists them out.

Choona

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: August 3

What happens when a heist involving crores of rupees takes place from right from under the nose of a powerful politician (played by Jimmy Sheirgill)? It's called 'choona lagaana'.

But will the group of misfits who planned this out, execute the caper to perfection?

The Hunt For Veerappan

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: August 4

Veerappan has inspired countless stories on the big and small screen.

Now comes a documentary, which promises to give a detailed account of his rise and fall, and the massive hunt that led to his ultimate death.

The Jengaburu Curse

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: August 9

A thriller about climate change, directed by National Award-winning director Nila Madhab Panda (I Am Kalam), making his OTT debut.

When London-based financial analyst Priya Das' father goes missing, a series of strange events lead to an unlikely connection between the indigenous Bondia tribe and the state of Odisha.

Made In Heaven Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August 10

The show created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, revolves around Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, best friends turned wedding planners and the conflicts in their personal lives.

The second season arrives almost four years after the successful first season, which got Arjun an Emmy nomination for Best Actor.

Heart of Stone

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: August 11

Alia Bhatt's big Hollywood project Heart of Stone arrives on Netflix this month.

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot plays the central protagonist in this spy thriller. Alia is the antagonist.

This is Alia's first action film, which she did while being pregnant.

The Kashmir Files Unreported

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: August 11

When The Kashmir Files released last year, it created a frenzy and ended up being a blockbuster.

Since then, its director Vivek Agnihotri has always found ways to be in the news.

Now, he arrives with a Web series, The Kashmir Files Unreported, which promises to unveil many other unreported facts.

Taali

Where to watch: JioCinema

Release date: August 15

Sushmita Sen steps into a bold role of transgender Shreegauri Sawant in this series directed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav.

The show sheds light on the real life activist's life and her relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India.

Guns & Gulaabs

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: August 18

Just months after Farzi, maverick director duo Raj & DK are back with Guns & Gulaabs.

They have a quirky style of storytelling and one expects something similar with this Web series, which has a unique cast comprising of Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gaurav (seen earlier together in The White Tiger) with Dulquer Salmaan as the special attraction and Gulshan Devaiah joining in as well.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August

One of the few hits that Bollywood has seen this year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha is still playing in theatres.

After the release of Gadar 2 and OMG 2, it will find its way to the OTT platform.