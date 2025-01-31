Fatima's Casting Couch Experience

The casting director said she will have to do 'everything' without specifying what that meant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh's views on the casting couch in the south film industry has created a stir on the Internet.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor shares her experience: 'I was told to send my profile which I did to the casting director.'

She said the casting director called her back and said that she will have to do 'everything' without specifying what that meant.

Fatima replied, 'I will work hard and do whatever is required for the role.'

She added, 'He kept asking repeatedly, but I played dumb because I wanted to see how low he would get. I got irritated and wanted to see whether he will speak (clearly) or not. Then he too got irritated and left.'

The incident, Fatima said, occurred in Hyderabad before she shot to fame with 2016's Dangal.

'All young actresses at that point of time thought that getting a break in Bollywood would be difficult, so they chose the path to the South film industry where they hoped to get a break,' she said.

'They would speak weirdly but of course, not clearly. We hear about big actresses and actors getting abused in modeling. This is a very sad thing; it shouldn't happen,' she said, clarifying that 'Everyone is not like that.'