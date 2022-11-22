Farah, Moushumi At Tabassum's Prayer Meet

Actress and talk show host Tabassum passed into the ages on Friday, November 18.

At a prayer meet on Monday, film folk paid homage to the lady who personified effervescence in every episode of her long running Doordarshan talk show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, which ran from 1972 to 1993.

Tabassum began acting early and was known as Baby Tabassum even when she was a senior citizen!

Farah Khan at the prayer meet.

She consoles Tabassum's son Hoshang Govil, daughter-in-law Hemali and grand-daughter Khushi.

Moushumi Chatterjee with daughter Megha.

Neil Nitin Mukesh with dad Nitin Mukesh.

Sunidhi Chauhan with her father Dushyant Chauhan.

Deb Mukherjee and niece Sharbani Mukherjee.

Delnaaz Irani.

'The pioneer of talk shows. An amazingly versatile and erudite lady who was active till the very end. A close friend of my father who started their careers together as child actors, our dearest Tabassum aunty passed on to her heavenly abode. May God have mercy on her soul,' Jaaved Jaaferi tweeted.

His brother Naved Jafri writes: 'Her smile put a smile on millions of faces.The room lit up with her persona and radiant smile. Always full of positive energy. A brilliant speaker, writer &poet. She was family and we will always miss @tabassumgovil aunty'.

Composer Anandji greets Johnny Lever.

Producer Bharat Shah.

Composer Dilip Sen with his wife.

Raza Murad.

Rajeshree and Rajkumar Kanojia.