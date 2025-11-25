HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fans Pay Homage To Dharmendra

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 25, 2025 16:44 IST

Photograph: ANI Photo

Dharmendra's passing truly heralds the end of an era, and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated his latest art work to that.

He created a five-foot sand art at Puri beach in Odisha to pay tribute to Dharmendra, who passed into the ages on November 24.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

In another part of India, -- Surat, Gujarat -- school students paid tribute by lighting candles.

In his 65-year old career, Dharmendra has touched the lives of fans of all ages. His last film will be 2025's Christmas release, Ikkis.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

A fan mourns the loss of Dharmendra in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Dharmendra represented Bikaner in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

A teacher of the Gurukul School of Art, Mumbai, paints a portrait of Dharmendra.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

