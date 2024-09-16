Elizabeth Debicki Gets Her First Emmy

IMAGE: Elizabeth Debicki with her Emmy. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Elizabeth Debicki stood out at the 76th Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, on Sunday, September 15.

The Australian actress took home her first-ever Emmy trophy, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown.

Debicki, who portrayed the iconic royal during the series' final two seasons, expressed her deep gratitude in her acceptance speech.

'Playing this part based on this unparalleled, incredible human being has been my great privilege. It has been a gift. Thank you so much,' she said.

Her win was a fitting finale to The Crown, which received a total of 18 nominations this year.

Debicki shared her joy in an interview with People Magazine, calling the accolades the perfect 'cherry' on top of the series' long run.

'I was so thrilled that so many of us have been nominated. That just feels like the cherry on the cake, really, of such a nice thing,' she remarked.

'The show's been running for a long time, and my cast and I have been kind of on this ride for nearly three years in a way, in terms of prep and then shooting and press, and so it's just a lovely end to a long and beautiful -- but sometimes really challenging -- chapter as actors,' she added.

This Emmy win was particularly sweet for Debicki, as she had been nominated previously for her portrayal of Diana in the show's fifth season, marking her first Emmy nod.

IMAGE: Nicola Coughlan on the red carpet. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Among the stars who stole the spotlight was Nicola Coughlan.

Coughlan, known for her role in Bridgerton Season 3, wore a silver off-the-shoulder gown that seemed straight out of a futuristic fantasy.

The 37-year-old actress's gown featured a bold, structured corset with a bubble-shaped peplum, cascading into a sleek, long skirt. Her ensemble was completed with a red Artists4Ceasefire pin.

The finishing touch was her delicate De Beers jewellery.

Although Bridgerton season 3 won't be eligible for Emmy nominations until the 2025 awards, Coughlan was at the Emmys to present an award.

IMAGE: Hacks co-stars Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart attend the award ceremony. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Veteran actor Jean Smart claimed the title of Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her outstanding role in Hacks.

As she went on stage to receive the award, the audience gave her a standing ovation.

'It's very humbling. It really is. I appreciate this,' Smart said she accepted the trophy.

Then she went in for the punchline: 'Because I don't get enough attention. I'm serious.'

Jean is now a three-time Emmy Award winner.

IMAGE: Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W Downs and Christopher McDonald, winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series award for Hacks. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Hacks emerged as the surprise winner for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The show was nominated alongside Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.

Hacks, which premiered its first season in 2021, chronicles the complex relationship between comedian Deborah (Jean Smart) and comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who come from two very different generations, as per People.

Co-creator Paul W Downs, who accepted the award, said, 'I have no thoughts in my brain. Thank you so much to the Academy. Let's brace ourselves, I might get emotional. I have to say that we are so lucky to live our dream and make television and we couldn't do it without our Hacks family. all of our writers, all of our cast, all of our crew who make our dreams come true, literally.

'When we pitched this show about two women, one of whom was over 60, we didn't know if we would sell it,' he continued.

'About 20 percent of our population is over 60, and only 3 percent of those characters (are) on television. I would like to see more of them because while I'm a great, young supporting actor, I really want to be a good, old lead.'

Writer and director Lucia Aniello added, 'Comedy is so important, obviously, to us, and we really feel like it can bridge divides. When you laugh with someone, you have something in common with them. So please, support comedy, it speaks truth to power. It really does, so support your local comedian.

She concluded by saying, 'We have to go because we start shooting the next season in five days.'

IMAGE: Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Jennifer Aniston made a spectacular return to the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet, turning heads in a beautiful champagne gown.

The 55-year-old star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

IMAGE: Ebon Moss-Bachrach wins the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series, Liza Colon-Zayas wins the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Jeremy Allen White wins the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award for The Bear. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Jeremy Allen White bagged the Emmy trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his outstanding performance in The Bear.

The actor has won this award for the second year in a row.

While accepting the award, he said, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you, so much. My heart is just beating outside of its chest.'

He thanked his fellow nominees, which included Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin as well as D'Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai from Reservation Dogs, Larry David from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows.

'I'm so honoured to be in your company,' he said, before thanking his Bear costars, telling them, 'I want us to be in each other's lives forever.'

'This show has changed my life,' said White.

'It has installed a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you're able to reach out, you're really truly never alone. I thank this show.'

IMAGE: Jessica Gunning, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series, Richard Gadd, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and the Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Baby Reindeer, pose with Billy Crudup winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for The Morning Show. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Billy Crudup bagged a Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his role in The Morning Show.

This is the second time the actor has earned this award for the same performance, having previously nabbed the trophy back in 2020 and earning a nomination in 2022.

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, and ended on another big cliffhanger with its third season.

The show is up for 16 nominations, including Best Actress in a Drama series nods for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

IMAGE: Eugene Levy and Dan Levy speak on stage. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy hosted television's biggest night.

Notably, both won Emmys in 2020 for the final season of Schitt's Creek -- Eugene winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Dan winning Outstanding Supporting Actor -- in addition to taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy for the show that they created and executive produced.

IMAGE: Selena Gomez on the red carpet. Photograph: Aude Guerrucci/ Reuters

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous in her custom Ralph Lauren Collection gown.

She received her first nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building, co-starring Steve Martin and Martin Short.

IMAGE: Anna Sawai with her award. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Anna Sawai created history by becoming the first Asian performer to win the Best Drama Actress Emmy award.

She bagged the prestigious trophy for her powerful presence in Shogun, and beat fellow nominees like Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Maya Erskine (Mr and Mrs Smith), Imelda Staunton (The Crown) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

In her award acceptance speech, Sawai not only thanked her team but also expressed gratitude to her mom.

'Thank you John Landgraf and the whole FX team for believing in our story. Thank you, Justin and Rachel, for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime,' she said.

'Lastly, thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I'm here. You showed me stoicism and that's how I was able to portray it. This is to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone,' Sawai concluded.

This was Sawai's first Emmy win.

Shogun received 25 Emmy nominations this year, making it the most-nominated series of this year's Emmys, Variety reported.

It is based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell, which was inspired by real Japanese history. Sawai starred as Toda Mariko, a highborn woman with an important role to play in a brewing civil war among Japan's ruling council of regents.

Hiroyuki Sanada, who played Lord Yoshii Toranaga, also won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

IMAGE: Jessica Gunning, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award, and Richard Gadd, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and the Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie awards for Baby Reindeer, which was awarded with the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, pose with fellow cast members Tom Goodman-Hill and Nava Mau. Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters

Netflix's gripping stalker drama Baby Reindeer won four Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Richard Gadd, who not only stars in but also created the series, was honoured with Emmys for both Best Actor and Best Writer.

His portrayal of an aspiring comedian tormented by a relentless stalker has been praised for its intensity and depth.

Jessica Gunning won the Outstanding Supporting Actress award for her role in the series. This is Gunning's first Emmy win.

The show also won awards for Casting and Editing at the Creative Arts Emmys held the previous week.

In addition to the wins, Baby Reindeer received nominations for several categories, including Supporting Actress for Nava Mau and Supporting Actor for Tom Goodman-Hill.

Weronika Tofilska was recognised for her direction though she did not win in that category.