Rediff.com  » Movies » Vir Das Will Be The First Indian To...

Vir Das Will Be The First Indian To...

Source: ANI
September 12, 2024 12:02 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vir Das/Instagram

Vir Das will be the first Indian to host the 2024 International Emmys.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vir shared the big news: 'Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host I can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!'

Vir had been nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his Netflix special, Landing. He is currently on his international Mind Fool tour.

 

Apart from his stand-up work, Vir has also created, produced, and starred in several series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmukh and Amazon's Jestination Unknown.

He appeared in Judd Apatow's The Bubble and is developing a single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. He is also the lead singer of India's comedy-rock band, Alien Chutney.

'I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing,' he said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25 in New York City.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

