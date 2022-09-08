News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Dulquer To Mammootty: 'You are our everything'

Dulquer To Mammootty: 'You are our everything'

By Rediff Movies
September 08, 2022 15:45 IST
'I'm still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan wrote a heartfelt post for his superstar father Mammootty on the latter's 71st birthday.

'As long as I can remember I've always been aware of your time. I've always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I'll call only when I feel it's something important and worth your time.

'I never say Pa let's take a photo or a selfie cause I'm aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It's silly on my part but I've always been an over thinker. It's the one thing Umma scolds me about always.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

'Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together.

'This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

'These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still.

'And I'm still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work.

'Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Dulquer's co-star Mrunal Thakur from Sita Ramam also posted a picture with Mammootty and wrote, 'Happiest birthday to the most amazing person I’ve ever met! I still pinch myself sometimes because meeting you feels like a dream.

'Your kindness and humbleness is what we all look up to.

'Also, thank you for introducing me to super cool features on my phone that I didn’t even know existed.

'You’re truly a gem, happy birthday sir!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Dulquer's Mahanati co-star Keerthy Suresh writes, 'Happy Birthday to the ever charming & legendary Mammukka.

'Your journey has been an inspiration to all!! May you keep growing younger as you always do!

'Wishing you a year filled with lots of happiness, success & good health.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivin Pauly/Instagram

Dulquer's co-star Nivin Pauly from Bangalore Days wishes, 'Happy Birthday Dear Mammukka.'

