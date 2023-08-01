Does Rekha Look 68?

Designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together at his home in Mumbai over the weekend.

In pictures he posted, Manish -- who is prepping for directing his first film, a biopic starring Kriti Sanon as the late movie legend Meena Kumari -- is seen hanging out with another woman of mystery.

Rekha is surrounded by Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Khushi Kapoor among others.

'Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love', Manish tells us

Rekha, who is rarely seen at movieland parties, dons a black co-ord set, paired with a black and white striped headwrap and accessorised with black round sunglasses.

The lady will turn 69 on October 10. We think she doesn't look a day older than 35. What do you folks say?