News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Does Rekha Look 68?

Does Rekha Look 68?

Source: ANI
August 01, 2023 11:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Designer Manish Malhotra hosted a get-together at his home in Mumbai over the weekend.

In pictures he posted, Manish -- who is prepping for directing his first film, a biopic starring Kriti Sanon as the late movie legend Meena Kumari -- is seen hanging out with another woman of mystery.

Rekha is surrounded by Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Khushi Kapoor among others.

'Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love', Manish tells us

 

Rekha, who is rarely seen at movieland parties, dons a black co-ord set, paired with a black and white striped headwrap and accessorised with black round sunglasses.

The lady will turn 69 on October 10. We think she doesn't look a day older than 35. What do you folks say?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The Scene Stealer In RRKPK
The Scene Stealer In RRKPK
'I want Dhanush to play Ilaiyaraaja'
'I want Dhanush to play Ilaiyaraaja'
Fashion Fundas From Deepika, Alia, Mrunal
Fashion Fundas From Deepika, Alia, Mrunal
Ananya's Golden Glow
Ananya's Golden Glow
Rising mkts fails to lift new investor addition by MFs
Rising mkts fails to lift new investor addition by MFs
There's nothing to worry: Jadeja defends 'experiments'
There's nothing to worry: Jadeja defends 'experiments'
Haryana's Nuh tense after violent clashes leave 5 dead
Haryana's Nuh tense after violent clashes leave 5 dead

More like this

The FABULOUS Life Of Kiara Advani!

The FABULOUS Life Of Kiara Advani!

When Rekha wanted to marry me

When Rekha wanted to marry me

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances