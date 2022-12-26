Does Pankaj Tripathi look like Vajpayee? VOTE!

Thrice the prime minister of India.

A poet.

A writer.

A mesmerising speaker.

If a movie were to be made on him, who would you cast as Atal Bihari Vajpayee?

Ravi Jadhav -- who has helmed interesting Marathi films like Natrang, Balak Palak and Nude -- chose Pankaj Tripathi to play the late prime minister in his Hindi movie, Main Atal Hoon.

And what a transformation by the actor!

On Vajpayee's birth anniversary -- December 25 is also marked as Good Governance Day -- the makers released pictures of Tripathi's look.

The actor writes, ''अटल' जी के व्यक्तित्व को पर्दे पर साकार करने के लिए मुझे संयम से मेरे व्यक्तिमत्व पर काम करना जरूरी है, यह मैं जानता हूँ। स्फूर्ति और मनोबल के आधार से मैं नई भूमिका को न्याय दे सकूंगा यह अटल विश्वास मुझे है। (I know that if I have to effectively bring 'Atal'ji's personality alive on the screen, I need to work on my personality. I am confident that -- with motivation and hard work -- I will be able to do justice to this role).'

Main Atal Hoon explores the different facets of Vajpayee -- a multi-talented personality who was a leader, a humanitarian and a poet.

Director Ravi Jadhav, who won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi for his debut film Natrang, hopes audiences will welcome Main Atal Hoon.

Utkarsh Naithani -- who has written for television shows like Saraswatichandra, Devon Ke Dev... Hara Hara Mahadeva, Karmphal Daata Shani, Mahakaali: Anth Se Aarambh Tak, RadhaKrishn, Yeshu and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as well as for the 2023 release, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, which stars Randeep Hooda -- has scripted Main Atal Hoon as well.

Main Atal Hoon is slated to release in the theatres in December 2023.

