Does Deepika Look Good With Kartik? VOTE

Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is all set to play a tormented lover in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, but the question is: Who will be his love interest?

According to reliable sources, the makers have zeroed on in three names for the part: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor or Rashmika Mandanna, depending on availability and suitability.

"It won't be any heroine that Kartik Aaryan has already worked with. The Aashiqui 3 team wants a fresh pairing with Kartik," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"It will," the source adds, "be one of these three ladies."

