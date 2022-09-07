News
Does Deepika Look Good With Kartik? VOTE

By SUBHASH K JHA
September 07, 2022 15:24 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
 

Kartik Aaryan is all set to play a tormented lover in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, but the question is: Who will be his love interest?

According to reliable sources, the makers have zeroed on in three names for the part: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor or Rashmika Mandanna, depending on availability and suitability.

"It won't be any heroine that Kartik Aaryan has already worked with. The Aashiqui 3 team wants a fresh pairing with Kartik," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

"It will," the source adds, "be one of these three ladies."

Who do YOU think would look best opposite Kartik? VOTE!

SUBHASH K JHA
