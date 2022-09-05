Kriti's Weekend Party with Kartik

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of 2022's rare blockbusters and Producer Murad Khetani understandably is in the mood to party.
He invited his filmi friends over for a quick celebration.
Kriti Sanon glows in sparkly pale gold.
Surprisingly, Kiara Advani -- who stars in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as Murad Khetani's other blockbuster, Kabir Singh -- could not make it.
Saiee Manjrekar wears a body-hugging zipper dress.
The star of the party and the box office as well, Kartik Aaryan.
Murad Khetani and Kartik do the signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa step -- yup, it's there in both movies :)
At a time when almost everyone in Bollywood is making losses, Raveena Tandon's husband Anil Thadani, who is a film distributor, is doing very well.
Sohail Khan accompanies his brother, Salman Khan, to the party.
Khetani had co-produced Salman's Notebook.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee.
Sajid Nadiadwala escorts wife Wardha.
Writer-Director Rumi Jaffery arrives with his wife, Hanan, who's a fashion desinger.
T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.
Producer Boney Kapoor.