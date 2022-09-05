News
Kriti's Weekend Party with Kartik

Kriti's Weekend Party with Kartik

By Rediff Movies
September 05, 2022 16:05 IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of 2022's rare blockbusters and Producer Murad Khetani understandably is in the mood to party.

He invited his filmi friends over for a quick celebration.

Kriti Sanon glows in sparkly pale gold.

Surprisingly, Kiara Advani -- who stars in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well as Murad Khetani's other blockbuster, Kabir Singh -- could not make it. 

 

Saiee Manjrekar wears a body-hugging zipper dress.

 

The star of the party and the box office as well, Kartik Aaryan.

 

Murad Khetani and Kartik do the signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa step -- yup, it's there in both movies :)

 

At a time when almost everyone in Bollywood is making losses, Raveena Tandon's husband Anil Thadani, who is a film distributor, is doing very well.

 

Sohail Khan accompanies his brother, Salman Khan, to the party.

Khetani had co-produced Salman's Notebook.

 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee.

 

Sajid Nadiadwala escorts wife Wardha.

 

Writer-Director Rumi Jaffery arrives with his wife, Hanan, who's a fashion desinger.

 

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar.

 

Producer Boney Kapoor.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
