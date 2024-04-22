News
Do Aur Do Pyaar, LSD 2 Struggle At Box Office

Do Aur Do Pyaar, LSD 2 Struggle At Box Office

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
April 22, 2024 10:42 IST
IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar.

It was a dull weekend at the box office.

Do Aur Do Pyaar boasted of Vidya Balan's star presence while Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was the second installment of a successful film made by Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee. Still, it was one of the lowest weekends at the box office. If not for Do Aur Do Pyaar doing at least some business, this could have been one of the worst weekends ever.

Theatres across the country barely recorded any footfalls on Friday. Better things were expected on Saturday and Sunday with a turnaround happening due to positive word-of-mouth.

Do Aur Do Pyaar had a comparatively better reach, especially at major urban multiplexes, and earned Rs 3.75 crore* (Rs 37.5 million) by the end of first weekend.

The number should have been much higher, ideally around Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million), to make an impression.

 

 

IMAGE: Bonita Rajpurohit in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was very niche to begin with and then was relying entirely on the shock value.

With its core cast of newcomers, there was no face value to entice audiences on the very first day. The weekend collections have come to just Rs 70 lakh* (Rs 7 million).

April is turning out to be a very poor month at the box office. One hopes for some respite with the last release of the month, the Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
