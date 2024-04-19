Up Close With Samantha

Janhvi's prayer... Tiger flaunts his muscles... Keerthy in Baby John mode...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha's #NoFilter day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has a good hair day, and immediately sends off a prayer: 'Pls roze aise achhe hair days de do. shubh baal diwas.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh shares a picture from Baby John's sets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff flaunts his muscles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi shows us her New York fashion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma -- whose uncle Dr Shyam Kocha is a scientist in the States -- channels her inner scientist and writes, 'E = MC ² You MATTER unless you multiply yourself by the square of the speed of light....Then you are ENERGY.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

'Don't unbelong n be lost ..find your tribe and hold em tight,' says Kavita Kaushik.