Up Close With Samantha

Janhvi's prayer... Tiger flaunts his muscles... Keerthy in Baby John mode...
Samantha's #NoFilter day.
Janhvi Kapoor has a good hair day, and immediately sends off a prayer: 'Pls roze aise achhe hair days de do. shubh baal diwas.'
Keerthy Suresh shares a picture from Baby John's sets.
Tiger Shroff flaunts his muscles.
Nora Fatehi shows us her New York fashion.
Adah Sharma -- whose uncle Dr Shyam Kocha is a scientist in the States -- channels her inner scientist and writes, 'E = MC ² You MATTER unless you multiply yourself by the square of the speed of light....Then you are ENERGY.'
'Don't unbelong n be lost ..find your tribe and hold em tight,' says Kavita Kaushik.