News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Disha, Lost In Thought

Disha, Lost In Thought

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 20, 2024 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neha goes green... Regina works for a cause... Saiee dazzles...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

What's on Disha Patani's mind?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia goes green.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regina Cassandrra/Instagram

Regina Cassandrra tries on a green shade too, as she works for a good cause: 'Still reeling from the purest feeling I have felt in a long long time. There's just something about the feeling of a community...coming together and persevering to make a change. We at @democratic_sangha launched our RURAL WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP PROGRAM which aims at empowering rural women from socially & economically backward communities to become advocates for development and social change.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiee Manjrekar/Instagram

Saiee Manjrekar dazzles at a photoshoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla share a throwback picture of their fashion show called Looking Back At Inheritance with Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar.

The trio walked the ramp in outfits inspired by Abu-Sandeep's everlasting love for chikankari. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

'Flowers bloom, when the earth smiles,' says Bhagyashree.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy a meal with their son Zehaan in Switzerland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar promotes her show Yeh Meri Family Season 4.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Everyday Is A Struggle'
'Everyday Is A Struggle'
Will Vicky Do Justice To Chhava?
Will Vicky Do Justice To Chhava?
'Rare For A Sequel To Be Loved This Way'
'Rare For A Sequel To Be Loved This Way'
Tech, startup groups push back against OTT licensing
Tech, startup groups push back against OTT licensing
Kolkata rape: Now, Mamata govt probes college for...
Kolkata rape: Now, Mamata govt probes college for...
Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'
Owaisi's AIMIM offers hand to MVA to 'defeat BJP'
Porsche case: 2 who gave blood samples to swap held
Porsche case: 2 who gave blood samples to swap held

More like this

Shriya Saran Makes Maldives Look Hotter

Shriya Saran Makes Maldives Look Hotter

#RakshaBandhan: 'May It Teach Each Man To Love Women'

#RakshaBandhan: 'May It Teach Each Man To Love Women'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances