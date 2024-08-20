Disha, Lost In Thought

Neha goes green... Regina works for a cause... Saiee dazzles...
What's on Disha Patani's mind?
Neha Dhupia goes green.
Regina Cassandrra tries on a green shade too, as she works for a good cause: 'Still reeling from the purest feeling I have felt in a long long time. There's just something about the feeling of a community...coming together and persevering to make a change. We at @democratic_sangha launched our RURAL WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP PROGRAM which aims at empowering rural women from socially & economically backward communities to become advocates for development and social change.'
Saiee Manjrekar dazzles at a photoshoot.
Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla share a throwback picture of their fashion show called Looking Back At Inheritance with Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar.
The trio walked the ramp in outfits inspired by Abu-Sandeep's everlasting love for chikankari.
'Flowers bloom, when the earth smiles,' says Bhagyashree.
Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy a meal with their son Zehaan in Switzerland.
Juhi Parmar promotes her show Yeh Meri Family Season 4.
