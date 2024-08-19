Shriya Saran Makes Maldives Look Hotter

Malaika's in Melbourne... Gauhar's in Switzerland... Fatima's in Amsterdam

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran makes a gorgeous picture on her vacation in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Malaika Arora is a vision at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Designer Manish Malhotra explains her look: 'The Pewter Tulle classic swarvoski saree... signature and archival... @malaikaaroraofficial Stunning and Sparkling in our Classic Trailing Saree for the Red carpet at @iffmelbourne styling @tanghavri #mynmsaree ..#tulle #saree #sparkle #classic...

'It's more than a decade since the Tulle Swarvoski was conceived and with time it's become our classic signature .. it's so good today that Red carpet and Appearances are Embracing Archival and Signature Brand Statements.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone looks red hot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Vedaa's Sharvari flashes a winning smile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'Jaipur, stop stealing my heart,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur says cheers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

'Spent every day of my holiday chilling, sleeping, lazying around in the garden. Agar kabhi mujhe dhoondna ho, toh kisi bageeche ke kone mein main zaroor milungi,' says Fatima Sana Shaikh from Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Okay listen! If You Keep Lookin at Me, how will I have my Pizza?' asks Neha Kakkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan's self-care day incudes 'a well deserved treat'.

'Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate Just me, pampering myself and loving it,' she tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan holidays with husband Zaid Darbar in Luzern, Switzerland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy's hair tales :)

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com