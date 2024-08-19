'Everyday Is A Struggle'

'It's a struggle for everybody, even established people are struggling.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi Parekh is thrilled to win a National Award for Best Actress for her Gujarati film, Kutch Express, and hopes that things will fall into place for her and her husband, who has produced the film.

Known for television series like India Calling and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Manasi tells Subhash K Jha, "I feel so validated because when I started acting some six, seven years ago, a lot of the Hindi industry people were like, "Why are you doing Gujarati films?" I was like I'm forging my own path because I believe there's so much potential in regional languages."

So another famous Parekh after Asha?

(Laughs) I wish that would come true. I am in a state of disbelief.

I have been gushing and crying because this was so unexpected.

How did your family react after hearing this announcement?

My husband produced Kutch Express.

My daughter is seven years old and she's like, 'Oh, why are you crying? You should be happy when you win an award.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

It's quite an achievement because you just did your work and let that speak for itself?

Absolutely. I feel so validated because when I started acting some six, seven years ago, a lot of the Hindi industry people were like, "Why are you doing Gujarati films?" I was like I'm forging my own path because I believe there's so much potential in regional languages.

The language barriers fell like five, six years ago.

Absolutely.

I also think it's a great sense of validation for my hard work and you know, to be in a film that talks about feminism.

IMAGE: Manasi Parekh with husband Parthiv Gohil and daughter Nirvi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

How do you balance your personal life with your work? Does your daughter feel upset?

Yeah, she does get a little sad but she understands. I have done seven films after giving birth to her.

Every year, there are a couple of projects that I'm away for.

She's used to it and then, you know, one balances it out.

Has it been a struggle to get where you are?

Yes, it has always been a struggle.

It's a struggle for everybody, even established people are struggling.

Everyday is a struggle, more so in the entertainment industry.

Also, as an actress, there is always this struggle to get the parts one wants.

IMAGE: Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dharmendra Gohil and Viraf Patel on the Kutch Express poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

But you got a strong performance-oriented role in Kutch Express.

Yeah, but that's because I produced it. You know, we can't wait for others to do it for us. We have to fend for ourselves.

I believe that the time has come for us to do what we want to do.

This award is a validation of my struggle and other actresses like me.

Even in Gujarati when I started out, there were not many female parts written. You always have the male as the central character.

IMAGE: Paresh Rawal, Chetan Dhanani and Manasi Parekh in Dear Father. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

What films of yours would you recommend for audiences who haven't seen your work?

You must see Dear Father with Paresh Rawal.

I did a small role in Uri.

In Hindi, there's been too much of waiting for me and I'm not the kind of person who likes to wait. Lekin main wait kyon karoon? I am doing my bit in Gujarat and thankfully getting the support of the audience.

My film Jhamkudi is a big hit.

So celebration time in the family?

Absolutely. Except that I'm busy shooting.

My next film is a beautiful love story about a single mother and a younger guy.

That subject has never been explored in Gujarat. It will release in January-February.

My husband Parthiv Gohil is a singer. Both of us wanted to do something for the Gujarati language and that's how we started our production house.

I hope things will fall in place after this National Award.

What do you think of Nithya Menen with whom you share the National Award? Have you watched her work?

No, I haven't. But I know her and am very happy for her.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com