Rediff.com  » News » EC summons Andhra chief secy, DGP over poll violence

EC summons Andhra chief secy, DGP over poll violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 15, 2024 16:41 IST
Taking cognisance of post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission of India has summoned the state's chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday to 'personally explain' the administration's failure to contain the incidents, sources said.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard as voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections 2024, at a polling booth, at Sullurupeta in Tirupati on Monday, May 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Reminding the state government that the Model Code of Conduct is still in force, the EC also asked the chief secretary and the police chief to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

The Commission has repeatedly emphasised that there is no place for violence in a democracy and since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been personally monitoring the election space to ensure peaceful and violence-free conduct of polls, officials pointed out.

 

When they appear at the EC headquarters here on Thursday, the top Andhra Pradesh officials will be asked to 'personally explain' the reasons for the administration's failure to contain the post-poll violence, the sources said.

They will also be asked about preemptive steps being taken to avoid any such incidents in the future, the sources said.

Post-poll violence was reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday where Lok Sabha and assembly polls were held together on Monday.

The leaders of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and opposition Telugu Desam Party have levelled allegations against each other for the incidents.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
