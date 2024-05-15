News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Zeenat Get Along With Dimple?

Did Zeenat Get Along With Dimple?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 15, 2024 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman, Joy Mukherjee and Dimple Kapadia on the sets of Chhailla Babu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Dimple Kapadia and Joy Mukherjee from the sets of a film.

She talked about her bond with the Bobby star, who supported her during a difficult phase of her life.

'I can't recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film Chhailla Babu,' Zeenat writes.

'Perhaps it's a bts shot from set. I say this because while the chairs scream "production", I'm in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting set as she was married to the lead actor.

 

'Dimple and I both got big career breaks thanks to Raj Kapoor. She as a teenager, when she was cast in and as Bobby. Whereas I was able to deliver a blow to my "Western image" thanks to SSS.

'This isn't a post about Dimple's talent though she has that in spades, it's about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me.

'This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date. I don't believe she is on Instagram, but perhaps @twinklerkhanna will pass on my love to her. Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago,' she adds.

Zeenat ends the post with: 'On another note, please don't be influenced by my smoking in this image! I'll admit I enjoyed a few cigarettes a day between my late teens and early 30s, but that all went out of the window the minute I became pregnant with my first born!'

Dimple's daughter Twinkle Khanna reacted to the post with the message: 'What a lovely picture and mom says thank you for your gracious words.'

After winning the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, Zeenat tasted success in the movies with Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971).

Dimple made her acting debut as a teenager two years later, in the big hit Bobby.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
How Zeenat Aman Became A Star
How Zeenat Aman Became A Star
9 Roles Zeenat Aman Would Like To Play
9 Roles Zeenat Aman Would Like To Play
'Nobody is knocking my door down'
'Nobody is knocking my door down'
PoK is part of India and we will take it: Shah
PoK is part of India and we will take it: Shah
Ganguly backs Pant: 'He'll learn with time'
Ganguly backs Pant: 'He'll learn with time'
'Single Mom, Engineer Looking For A Job'
'Single Mom, Engineer Looking For A Job'
Smartphone mkt up 11.5%; Apple tops premium sector
Smartphone mkt up 11.5%; Apple tops premium sector

More like this

How Dev Anand Lost Zeenat Aman To RK

How Dev Anand Lost Zeenat Aman To RK

Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her Eye Injury

Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her Eye Injury

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances