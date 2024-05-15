Did Zeenat Get Along With Dimple?

IMAGE: Zeenat Aman, Joy Mukherjee and Dimple Kapadia on the sets of Chhailla Babu. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with Dimple Kapadia and Joy Mukherjee from the sets of a film.

She talked about her bond with the Bobby star, who supported her during a difficult phase of her life.

'I can't recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film Chhailla Babu,' Zeenat writes.

'Perhaps it's a bts shot from set. I say this because while the chairs scream "production", I'm in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting set as she was married to the lead actor.

'Dimple and I both got big career breaks thanks to Raj Kapoor. She as a teenager, when she was cast in and as Bobby. Whereas I was able to deliver a blow to my "Western image" thanks to SSS.

'This isn't a post about Dimple's talent though she has that in spades, it's about the little I saw of her character. During a very difficult phase in my life she was one of a mere handful of people who publicly stood by me.

'This despite the criticism and scrutiny of her own life that the decision invited! In those trying times she revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date. I don't believe she is on Instagram, but perhaps @twinklerkhanna will pass on my love to her. Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago,' she adds.

Zeenat ends the post with: 'On another note, please don't be influenced by my smoking in this image! I'll admit I enjoyed a few cigarettes a day between my late teens and early 30s, but that all went out of the window the minute I became pregnant with my first born!'

Dimple's daughter Twinkle Khanna reacted to the post with the message: 'What a lovely picture and mom says thank you for your gracious words.'

After winning the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, Zeenat tasted success in the movies with Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971).

Dimple made her acting debut as a teenager two years later, in the big hit Bobby.