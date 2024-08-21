Dia Wants To Hijack!

Farah's fangirl moment with... Sonam celebrates Vayu's 2nd birthday... Sidharth turns chef...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza finds a peaceful way to promote her Netflix drama, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, co-starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, Patralekhaa and Amrita Puri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anand Ahuja/Instagram

Vayu's parents, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, celebrate his second birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

'Muscle building is important for longevity, especially for woman. It's crucial to make time everyday to invest in your future and consistency is key to building a strong and healthy body, mind and soul. Health is the one and only TRUE WEALTH!' says Nargis Fakhri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit is 'smiling my way through life's beautiful moments.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra turns chef!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan has a fan girl moment with Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan: '2 Reasons why we love Hindi movies!! The og angry young men #SalimJaved .. thank you @zoieakhtar for making me moderate the round table for the documentary.. u know i would have paid to do this.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla share a picture from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding and write, 'When the Bride & Groom wore Chikankari in Lucknow for their wedding...

'Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda wore custom Chikan ensembles by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in the very city where the embroidery technique flourished. Their outfits were handcrafted by local female artisans whose meticulous skill in Chikankari most lovingly celebrated the beautiful couple.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker turns a sari into a pant-suit!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com