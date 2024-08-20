'I Want To Assure Everyone I Am Alive'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Shreyas Talpade has reacted strongly to his death rumours and urged people to stop doing so as it can cause 'real harm'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote a long note referring to viral posts claiming his 'demise'.

'Dear all, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY AND HEALTHY,' he writes.

'I've become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humor has its place, when it's misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family.'

He added that these rumours have deeply affected his young daughter, who is already anxious about his health. These false claims have intensified her fears and she is forced to face difficult questions from her peers and teachers.

A few months ago, Talpade suffered a heart attack. Later, his wife Deepti issued a health update on the social media handle, stating he is in 'stable condition'.

IMAGE: Sheyas Talpade with wife Deepti and their daughter Aadya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

'My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about my well-being, constantly asking questions and seeking reassurance. This false news only deepens her fears, forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers, stirring up emotions that we've been trying to manage as a family.

'To those pushing this content further, I ask you to pause and consider the impact. Many people have genuinely prayed for my well-being, and it's disheartening to see humor used in a way that can hurt sentiments, cause distress to my loved ones, and disrupt our lives. When you spread such rumors, it doesn't just affect the person targeted-it also affects their family, especially young children who might not fully understand the situation but feel the emotional toll nonetheless.'

'I am deeply grateful to all who have checked in on me during this time. Your concern and love mean the world to me. To the trolls, I have a simple request: please stop. Don't joke around at the cost of others and don't do this to anyone else. I wouldn't want anything like this to happen to you ever so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of others' feelings.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the Emergency poster.

Shreyas will be seen next in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, where he plays the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com