Dhurandhar Encounters Unexpected Hurdle

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which is now marching towards becoming the biggest blockbuster of all time, has encountered an unexpected hurdle.

The Union ministry for information and broadcasting has instructed the producers to remove all references to Baloch.

Confirming this development, Kumar Abhishek, manager of a movie theatre in Patna, tells Subhash K Jha, "Yes,Sir, we have received a new DCP (Digital Cinema Package) for Dhurandhar to be played from January 1."

"Portions from the dialogue have been removed. All theatres have been told to play the new version," adds Abhishek.

The elimination of references to Baloch comes reportedly after continuous pressure from Baloch for being portrayed in a dubious light in the film.