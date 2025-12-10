How Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar Role Was Increased

IMAGE: Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar.

In a relatively smaller role, the under-rated Akshaye Khanna has stolen the show in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

With praise pouring in from all sides, Akshaye is now being seen as having reinvented himself as Bollywood's most formidable antagonist.

Earlier this year, in Chhaava, he was a scenestealer as the tyrannical Aurangzeb . Now as Rehman Dacait in Dhurandhar, Akshaye has moviegoers cheering his viral dancing entry to Flipperachi's Fa9la in Dhurandhar.

"When Aditya saw what Akshaye Khanna did to his introductory sequence with his dancing," a source very close to Director Aditya Dhar tells Subhash K Jha, "he was bowled over."

"Thereafter he allowed Akshaye to interpret all his scenes the way he wanted and Akshaye's role was substantially increased."