Dhurandhar: Biggest Bollywood Blockbuster Ever!

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Last updated on: December 29, 2025 10:05 IST

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

Four weeks after its release, Dhurandhar is still making waves at the box office and way ahead of any competition that has come its way.

In times when films have struggled to score Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) in their first weekend, this Ranveer Singh-led multi-starrer has done that in its fourth weekend, which is unprecedented.

That has taken its overall collections to Rs 730 crore (Rs 7.3 billion).

The Aditya Dhar film has now officially become the biggest Bollywood blockbuster, going past Stree 2, Chhaava, Jawan, Animal, Pathaan and Gadar 2.

And it has opened the Rs 700 Crore (Rs 7 billion) Club!

Soon, it will enter the Rs 800 Crore (Rs 8 billion) Club and go past the lifetime score of the Hindi version of Pushpa 2.

That will make it the highest collecting Indian film, in a single language.

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

Meanwhile, the new release of the week, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri couldn't do much as the four-day weekend just about managed to cross the Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million) mark.

There were good expectations from the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer and though the reviews were decent, the Dhurandhar wave diverted the audience's attention.

IMAGE: Mohanlal in Vrusshabha.

The Hindi dubbed version of the Mohanlal-starrer Vrusshabha struggled to find any sort of traction and couldn't bring in even Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

