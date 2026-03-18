'Dhurandhar 2 Will Make 2,000 Crores'

Ramgopal Varma: 'Even if they think it's a horrible film, it'll do 2,000 crores'.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Key Points Ram Gopal Varma predicts Dhurandhar 2 will surpass the original's box office success.

RGV believes formula-driven, slow-motion action films are facing challenges in the current market.

RGV estimates Dhurandhar 2 could generate significant profits, potentially exceeding Rs 2,000 crores.

"Even before release Dhurandhar 2 is already crossing Dhurandhar, which is the biggest hit so far," filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tells Subhash K Jha.

How much are they paying you to promote Dhurandhar?

Me saying something good could be negative for the film.

There is the Finnish president and there is you.

I don't know that. Where is Finland? I have no idea. Is it in Europe?

What do you think will happen to South Indian, pan-India films?

I think they are all in trouble.

Peddi has again postponed. They are very unsure. Now they can't go back and remake the whole film, re-do all the action.

They can't think like Aditya Dhar. It's like your diet every day is idli, sambar; you can't move to pasta suddenly.

'Even if they think it's a horrible film, it'll do 2,000 crores'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

How big is Dhurandhar going to be?

I'll just give you simple math. A film's success is on four counts.

One is what is the amount of money they put to make the film? What did it recover?

Two is what did the critics say?

Three is how much did it make? Was it more than the previous last big hit?

Four is what individuals thought of the film?

It's a 300 crore film for both parts together along with marketing costs.

The first film did 1,400 crores business. Let us say everything together, they have got an 800 crore share.

So the second part leaves them with a 800 crore profit on the project.

Now, day one alone with paid previews is going to be minimum 140 crores. So they will declare 500 to 600 crores on the four-day weekend.

So this 500 and 800 is 1,300. Right? And then you have a two month run time. Even if they think it's a horrible film, it'll do 2,000 crores.

Even before release Dhurandhar 2 is already crossing Dhurandhar, which is the biggest hit so far.

'He was praising each and every technician of Dhurandhar'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

You are a big fan of Aditya Dhar and he's a big fan of yours. He's told me that himself.

Yeah, yeah. He said Satya and Company were his inspiration... He told me on the phone. He said I just mixed Satya and Company and put in some patriotism.

When I was talking to him after Dhurandhar's release, on a one-to-one phone call with me, he was praising each and every technician of Dhurandhar.

That normally nobody does. They usually do that on stage just to appear humble.

But you have been very generous in your praise.

Generosity can be realistic. Nothing is more dangerous than not acknowledging a truth which is looking in your eye.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff