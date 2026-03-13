'Film Industry Is Waiting For Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar To Fumble And Fall'

'Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will have to move forward with extra caution.'

IMAGE: Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Key Points Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam's combined success in 2026 has made them a power couple in Bollywood.

Aditya and his team have decided to boycott awards ceremonies with Yami also potentially abstaining despite nominations for her role in Haq.

Dhurandhar is being re-released across 500 screens worldwide.

Right now, the most envied power couple in the Hindi film industry are Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam. Their combined success in 2026 -- she starred in the powerful Haq and he has directed the most successful Hindi film of all times Dhurandhar -- is the envy of the entire Hiindi film industry.

Says Ram Gopal Varma, "You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business. He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen. Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi."

"In Telugu many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive-reshooting. Which means huge budgetary liabilities," adds RGV. "So of course they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones and that costs a helluva lot of money."

IMAGE: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in Suparn S Varma's Haq.

In addition to changing the economics and language of filmmaking, Aditya and his Dhurandhar team have taken a collective decision to not attend any of the popular awards ceremonies this year.

One hears that Yami too won't attend the awards functions even if she get nominated for her performance in Haq.

Says RGV, "Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will have to move forward with extra caution. The film industry is waiting for them to fumble and fall."

Dhurandhar Re-Release

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

The first part of Dhurandhar has got a new lease of life. The film has been re-released across India for audiences to refresh their memory of Part 1 before Part 2 opens on March 19.

Dhurandhar was re-released in India on March 12 across around 250 screens and will expand across the globe from March 13. Dhurandhar is being re-released across 500 screens worldwide.

Speaking about the return of Dhurandhar Part 1, trade analyst Taran Adarsh says, "A smart and exciting move by the makers. The re-release offers audiences a chance to revisit the world, characters, and key moments of the first instalment on the big screen before the next chapter arrives."

"Re-releases like this not only build momentum for the sequel but also allow fans and new viewers alike to relive the journey in theatres. It's a welcome move, since the anticipation for the second part is at an all-time high."

Interestingly, Baahubali had been re-released prior to Baahubali 2.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff