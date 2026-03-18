All You Need To Know About Aditya Dhar!

With the second installment of Dhurandhar set to storm theatres, filmmaker Aditya Dhar is the talk of the town -- and rightly so.

After delivering Hindi cinema's biggest blockbuster, fans are evidently expecting fireworks from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

But before the film releases, let's take a look at Aditya Dhar's remarkable journey from being an assistant director to helming India's most successful film.

Key Points Aditya Dhar didn't start in cinema directly -- he studied hotel management, worked as a radio jockey, and explored theatre before becoming an assistant director, lyricist, and writer.

After setbacks (including a shelved debut project), he wrote the screenplay for Uri in just 12 days. The film became a massive blockbuster and earned him a National Award.

Despite multiple career hurdles, Dhar persisted and went on to deliver another huge hit with Dhurandhar. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is the highly anticipated film of this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Born in Delhi, Aditya hails from a Kashmiri Pandit family and is a well-known director, writer, lyricist, and producer.

A graduate in hotel management, the 43 year old initially worked as an RJ when he first moved to Mumbai around 2006.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

From an early age, Aditya was exposed to the world of arts and culture -- his mother, Dr Suneeta Dhar, served as Dean and Head of the Faculty of Music & Fine Arts at Delhi University.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Though Aditya suffered from dyslexia and faced tough times during his school days, he had fun exploring drama and music.

No wonder, he was involved with Delhi Musical Theatre for years and acted with Gaurav Gera in DMT/s production West Side Story when he just 12 and Gera was 23.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Did you know Aditya wanted to join the armed forces when he was young?

He even had a promising cricket career, playing as a spinner for Delhi University. In fact, Aditya aimed to represent India in the Under-19 World Cup back in the 2000s. But things didn't pan out, and he eventually left the sport.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Aditya with Vicky Kaushal on the sets of his directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Before Uri, Aditya was set to make his directorial debut with Raat Baaki, starring Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan. However, the project was shelved after the September 16, 2016, Uri terror attacks led to a ban on Pakistani artists.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Though disappointed, Aditya went into research mode after India carried out a surgical strike in response. He came up with Uri and completed its screenplay in just 12 days.

The film became a blockbuster and Aditya finally announced his much awaited arrival as a filmmaker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Aditya, his National Award for Best Director (Uri), with his parents.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Apart from bringing him fame, success, and recognition, Uri also gave Aditya his life partner. The talented director fell in love with his leading lady, Yami Gautam, and the duo married in 2021.

In 2024, the couple welcomed their son, Vedavid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Last year, Aditya released his second directorial venture, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie.

Part 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release this week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Before tasting success as a filmmaker, Aditya worked as an assistant director, lyricist and dialogue writer.

He penned lyrics for the 2006 film Kabul Express, as well as Haal-e-Dil, Daddy Cool and Phhir. He also wrote dialogues for films like Aakrosh and Tezz.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Studios/Instagram

In 2009 and 2013, Aditya got opportunities to make his directorial debut, but things didn't work out. Apparently, his script was even stolen and later made into a film that became a hit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

Despite numerous setbacks, Aditya relentlessly pursued his passion for storytelling and his efforts paid off.

In 2019, he launched his own production house, B62, alongside his brother Lokesh Dhar. Since then, it has produced standout projects like Article 370, Dhoom Dhaam, the Netflix series Baramulla and, of course, Dhurandhar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff