'God Sent Me To Spread Happiness'

When Dharmendra turned 89 on December 8 last year, his fans and well-wishers kept him busy throughout the day.

When Subhash K Jha finally caught up with him, he was exhausted.

"But how can I not take your call? You've always been so warm and loving, not only to me but also to Hema. My birthday wouldn't be complete without your good wishes," Dharamji said.

"I was down with dengue for a while. Now there's some pain in my knees, otherwise, I am fine. I forced the dengue out of my knees," Dharamji joked.

Always that perfect comic timing.

Dharamji confessed he missed the camera.

"I belong in front of the camera. I finally did a film (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani) after some time. My fans and well-wishers miss me. Unka pyaar ne mujhe zinda rakha hai. They're my oxygen."

I remind him of how much positivity and joy he spreads by just being himself.

Laughing shyly, Dharamji says, "God sent me down here to spread happiness, to put smiles on as many faces as possible during my lifetime. When you say I've succeeded in doing that, I feel my life is fulfilled."

"I can't thank the Almighty up there and my well-wishers down here enough for all the love I get. If I've been able to give back even a fraction of that love I've got, I will be a happy man."

Does he have any unfulfilled dreams?

"I want to see every human being freed of pain," he replies.

"I want to see diseases, corruption and discrimination eliminated from our country. You say it's impossible? I've always dreamt of the impossible. I was a boy from a small village in Punjab. Who would have thought I'd be loved by everyone?"

Which are his favourite films?

"So many... they're all special. But Hrishida's (Hrishikesh Mukherjee)'s Anupama, Satyakam and Chupke Chupke were special."

Coincidentally, his co-star in all three films was Sharmila Tagore, who is born on the same day as Dharamji.

So is Sharmila his favourite co-star?

"One of my favourites. But my most favourite co-star is Hema," he said shyly.

