Dharmendra Discharged; To Be Treated At Home

Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment, his doctor told PTI.

The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital days after he was admitted there for some tests, which were not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities.

"Dharmendraji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy hospital, who was treating the movie legend, said.

An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol's residence in Juhu, northwest Mumbai.

IMAGES: Hema Malini with Abhay Deol and Esha Deol exit the hospital. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

On Tuesday, Hema Malini had updated us about Dharamji's health, saying, "He is critical but improvement is still there."

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt visit Dharmendra in hospital. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Several film folk like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Govinda were seen visiting the hospital to check on the senior actor.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, daughter Esha Deol and nephew Abhay Deol were also seen at the hospital.

Here's wishing Dharamji a speedy recovery.

