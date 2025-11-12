HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Dharmendra Discharged; To Be Treated At Home

Dharmendra Discharged; To Be Treated At Home

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 12, 2025 09:47 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment, his doctor told PTI.

The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital days after he was admitted there for some tests, which were not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities.

"Dharmendraji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr Pratit Samdani of the Breach Candy hospital, who was treating the movie legend, said.

An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol's residence in Juhu, northwest Mumbai.

 

IMAGES: Hema Malini with Abhay Deol and Esha Deol exit the hospital. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

On Tuesday, Hema Malini had updated us about Dharamji's health, saying, "He is critical but improvement is still there."

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt visit Dharmendra in hospital. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Several film folk like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Govinda were seen visiting the hospital to check on the senior actor.

IMAGE: Sunny Deol. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, daughter Esha Deol and nephew Abhay Deol were also seen at the hospital.

Here's wishing Dharamji a speedy recovery.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Dharmendra: 'God Sent Me To Spread Happiness'
Dharmendra: 'God Sent Me To Spread Happiness'
'We Would Have Done Sholay Together But...'
'We Would Have Done Sholay Together But...'
Dharmendra's MOST HILARIOUS Filmi Moments
Dharmendra's MOST HILARIOUS Filmi Moments
'I never think of how old I am'
'I never think of how old I am'
'Money and fame will come and go, but love will never leave us'
'Money and fame will come and go, but love will never leave us'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Greek Salad: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Kernel Of Truth: 8 Key Reasons To Eat Corn

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

VIDEOS

HM Amit Shah concludes another round of security review meeting at Kartavya Bhawan Red Fort Blast0:51

HM Amit Shah concludes another round of security review...

Pappu Yadav predicts hung assembly in Bihar Election after completion of second phases voting3:41

Pappu Yadav predicts hung assembly in Bihar Election...

Indian Armys Southern Command conducts Exercise Maru Jwala under ongoing Trishul drill1:41

Indian Armys Southern Command conducts Exercise Maru...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO