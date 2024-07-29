Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!

The box office was waiting for that one big opener since Kalki 2898 AD, and Deadpool & Wolverine has finally given it that.

Quite a few films had arrived at the box office but barring Bad Newz, none could take a respectable opening. Even Bad Newz had stayed under Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) mark.

But Deadpool & Wolverine comfortably crossed the Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) mark on Friday.

In fact, looking at that opening number, one wonders why paid preview shows were not organised on Thursday. After all, Hollywood films are known for arriving at select shows a day before their full fledged release.

Still, audiences watched the film right through the weekend. As a result, the weekend number came to a huge Rs 67 crore (Rs 670 million),* which is fantastic.

In 2024, only two films have managed excellent collections in the first three days: Kalki and Fighter.

Now Deadpool & Wolverine has joined the elite group.

It will enter the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion) in quick time.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.