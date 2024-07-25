Deadpool & Wolverine Review: Awesome Twosome

Deadpool & Wolverine is an example of confident film-making and unbridled enthusiasm to show what the Deadpool franchise means for its fans, observes Mayur Sanap.

The appeal of Deadpool films has always been straight-forward and simple: A plot with lower stakes and scenes of titular star Ryan Reynolds dishing out irreverent humour formed this unique brand of superhero.

We are at number three of this film series where Deadpool has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which brings us Marvel Studios' first ever R-rated feature! Thankfully, the previous draws of the franchise are still intact except the stakes are higher than ever for our goofy guy in red.

The storyline is in sync with the ongoing multiverse saga (No way Marvel is going to let go of this trope anytime soon).

After his failed attempt to join the Avengers team, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) has left behind his alter-ego Deadpool as he lives a dissatisfied life as a commoner. He is also dealing with break-up with his partner Venessa (Morena Baccarin, having significantly lesser screen time than before) that has left him desolated.

As he toils away in his new life, he learns about the multiverse and an emerging threat that would potentially wipe out Wilson's timeline by killing all its inhabitants.

In an attempt to save his homeworld from collapsing, he suits-up again and time-travels through multiverses to find the only man he believes can help him, Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

Director Shawn Levy, who co-wrote the script with Ryan Reynolds, ticks every box for an R-rated superhero flick and delivers exactly what we expect it to be: The unabashed popcorn-munching entertainment.

Sure, the mumbo-jumbo of multiverse and the same 'save the world' blueprint is tiring at this point. And this is precisely why the villain character (The Crown'S Emma Corrin showing evil relish) once again feels weak and uninteresting.

But Deadpool & Wolverine, as the title implies, is a star vehicle for Reynolds and Jackman who play off each other with their wit and energy while also giving a soft nudge at why we love them in their latex-wearing superhero avatars.

After an emotional adieu to his character in Logan, Jackman returns to playing booze-swigging beefcake who can kill with his metal claws. Here, there’s a slight comedic edge to his hotshot Wolverine as he negotiates some raucously outlandish situations with Reynolds' wisecracking oddball.

And Reynolds once again nails all the punchy one-liners in his deliciously entertaining part.

Be it their verbal onslaught on each other or the repeated punches, it is the awesome twosome working hand in glove to make Deadpool & Wolverine such a bloody good fun.

But this isn't just a wacky film made for the sake of wackiness.

Deadpool & Wolverine is an example of confident film-making and unbridled enthusiasm to show what the Deadpool franchise means for its fans, much like how James Gunn designed Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Levy, who is new to the franchise, sets the right tone and feel as he deftly balances humour, action and drama signature to the Deadpool setting.

Enjoy the smart, self-referential humour? The film swims in a pool of ridiculousness hitting all the bullseyes.

Giddy at gore and violence? You will be pumped up with all the blood and thunder.

Want emotions? There's a surprisingly emotional story arc.

Just like with the previous Deadpool films, there's a lot of fourth-wall breaking too, and in one instance, quite literally so!

Towards the climax, the film even finds a way to give Jackman a cinematic shirtless moment, similar to how Salman Khan would please his fandom.

This film, in that sense, is fully committed to its fan service.

And in terms of Easter eggs and cameo appearances, well, this one rivals Spider-Man: No Way Home with its many smashing surprises that should take MCU in a new, exciting direction.

