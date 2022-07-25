Ready for Pregnant Alia, Darlings?

Gauri takes us inside Mannat... Bhumi has a treat... Huma wishes her mum...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt at the trailer launch of her first production Darlings.

The thriller, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is set to release on August 5.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia recently completed the shooting for her Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, headlined by Gal Gadot, and will be seen opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor in the sci-fi thriller, Brahmastra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar has a treat for her Insta family: A gorgeous picture in white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha takes a Sunday selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor sips on her tea and writes, 'Chai peene walon ka apna Cheers hona chaiye na???'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'Everything in #mumbai is under construction or repairs .. The #metro, the roads, the film industry (after the south takeover), and me. But we'll get there .. majhe #Mumbai always does! Meanwhile have a great #sunday my Lobsters,' sighs Tisca Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra is ready to work out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Gauri Khan takes us inside her home, Mannat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram

'Never underestimate the power of a determined woman', notes Kushboo/

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit shares a throwback pic with Doc Sriram Nene.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi wishes her mother Ameena on her birthday: 'Mummaaaaaaa … Happy Birthday my pillar, my jaan, the real actor in our family our lifeline, best biryani maker, eternal doctor and my fellow sherni..

'Your smile and laughter makes every room you enter just light up (and I'm not saying this coz I'm ur daughter) I am because of YOU. Thank you for the great Kashmiri genes.'