Ready for Pregnant Alia, Darlings?

Gauri takes us inside Mannat... Bhumi has a treat... Huma wishes her mum...
Alia Bhatt at the trailer launch of her first production Darlings.
The thriller, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, is set to release on August 5.
Alia recently completed the shooting for her Hollywood film, Heart of Stone, headlined by Gal Gadot, and will be seen opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor in the sci-fi thriller, Brahmastra.
Bhumi Pednekar has a treat for her Insta family: A gorgeous picture in white.
Sonakshi Sinha takes a Sunday selfie.
Shraddha Kapoor sips on her tea and writes, 'Chai peene walon ka apna Cheers hona chaiye na???'
'Everything in #mumbai is under construction or repairs .. The #metro, the roads, the film industry (after the south takeover), and me. But we'll get there .. majhe #Mumbai always does! Meanwhile have a great #sunday my Lobsters,' sighs Tisca Chopra.
Aahana Kumra is ready to work out.
Gauri Khan takes us inside her home, Mannat.
'Never underestimate the power of a determined woman', notes Kushboo/
Madhuri Dixit shares a throwback pic with Doc Sriram Nene.
Huma Qureshi wishes her mother Ameena on her birthday: 'Mummaaaaaaa … Happy Birthday my pillar, my jaan, the real actor in our family our lifeline, best biryani maker, eternal doctor and my fellow sherni..
'Your smile and laughter makes every room you enter just light up (and I'm not saying this coz I'm ur daughter) I am because of YOU. Thank you for the great Kashmiri genes.'