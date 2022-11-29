News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Manushi Adds Colour To Her Life

Manushi Adds Colour To Her Life

By Rediff Movies
November 29, 2022 10:05 IST
When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar goes floral in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback picture from the Maldives and writes, 'Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur is 'surrounded by magic' in Bridgnorth, England.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

'Travel therapy... Chalo Turkey,' says Hina Khan, sharing a picture from her flight.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias enjoys the Christmas season in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

After shooting in New Zealand with Kiara Advani, Ram Charan flies to Japan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

'Chandigarh market mei, Chup ke golgappe khaane ka mazaa hi aur hai,' confesses Divya Dutta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Supriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar share 'some special moments from our Dubai trip'.

Rediff Movies
