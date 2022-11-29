Manushi Adds Colour To Her Life

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.
Manushi Chhillar goes floral in Dubai.
Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback picture from the Maldives and writes, 'Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves.'
Amyra Dastur is 'surrounded by magic' in Bridgnorth, England.
'Travel therapy... Chalo Turkey,' says Hina Khan, sharing a picture from her flight.
Sarah Jane Dias enjoys the Christmas season in London.
After shooting in New Zealand with Kiara Advani, Ram Charan flies to Japan.
'Chandigarh market mei, Chup ke golgappe khaane ka mazaa hi aur hai,' confesses Divya Dutta.
Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar share 'some special moments from our Dubai trip'.