Coming Up Kapil Sharma Show LAST EPISODE

IMAGE: Kapil Sharma with Kamal Haasan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

It's time to say goodbye to The Kapil Sharma Show after five years.

The final episode on Sunday, June 5, will feature Kamal Haasan and Anil Kapoor, who will promote their new films Vikram and Jugjugg Jeeyo respectively.

Kamal and Anil were scheduled to appear on separate episodes, but the end arrived sooner than expected, and the channel Sony Entertainment had to cram the two veterans in the same show.

Interestingly, Anil has done several Hindi remakes of Kamal starrers.

Kapoor's Eeshwar was a remake of the Kamal Haasan starrer Swathi Muthyam, about a mentally challenged man and his attempts to play a householder.

Priyadarshan's Virasat, featuring Anil, was a remake of Kamal's Thevar Magan, memorable mainly for the towering confrontation sequences between Kamal and the legendary Tamil thespian Sivaji Ganesan.

In the remake, Anil and Amrish Puri reprised the two roles.

As Kamal recently told the Mumbai media, he had been keen to work alongside Dilip Kumar in the Hindi remake of Thevar Magan.

Then there was Anil in David Dhawan's Biwi No 1, a remake of the Tamil marital comedy Sathi Leelavathi, in which Kamal had an extended cameo.