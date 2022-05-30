Is this Aamir's FAVOURITE SNACK?

IMAGE: Aamir's co-star Kareena Kapoor tells us why Laal Singh Chaddha is a movie she will never forget: 'A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy)

'Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar