Is this Aamir's FAVOURITE SNACK?

By Rediff Movies
May 30, 2022 12:46 IST
Ranveer-Rohit Shetty hang out... Akshay-Manushi promote their film... Yami goes shopping...

Please click on the images below for a better look.

 

 

IMAGE: Aamir Khan releases the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha with Mumbai's favourite snack, pani puri.
Clearly, the tangy dish has an important role in his new film.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aamir's co-star Kareena Kapoor tells us why Laal Singh Chaddha is a movie she will never forget: 'A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy)
'Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever.'
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Watch Aamir savour his paani puri!
 

 

 

IMAGE: Yami Gautam shops at Masaba.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Are Shriya Saran and her husband, Andrei Koscheev, out on a date?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kajol steps out in casuals.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy's street fashion is always on point.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh spends his weekend at work, above, and at play!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The star is collaborating with his Simbba director Rohit Shetty once again for a Ching's commercial.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty steps out with...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The important women in her life: mum Sunanda, mother-in-law Usha Rani Kundra and sister Shamita.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: It's promotion time for Samrat Prithviraj -- yes, the film's title has changed. Director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar woo Ahmedabad over the weekend.

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
