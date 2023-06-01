COMING UP In June: Your OTT Menu

Things are heating up in the OTT space this June, especially with Jio Cinema going full throttle with their release plans.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the Web shows and movies coming up for release.

Asur S2

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Release date: June 1

The first season of Asur arrived during the pandemic and was quite chilling.

It was wonderful to see Arshad Warsi in a different light as he shed his comic image to get into a serious avatar.

The second season of the crime series is quite violent and focuses on the aftermath of the serial killings from the first season.

Barun Sobti gives Warsi good support.

School of Lies

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: June 1

What happens when crime invades a school? A few weeks ago, Netflix had presented a show called Class, which had sex, drugs and violence at its core.

School of Lies has a strong psychological angle and promises intrigue.

Nimrat Kaur returns to the Web series space after making a good impression in the American series, Homeland.

Mumbaikar

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Release date: June 2

A quirky crime drama centred on the kidnapping of a gangster's child, Mumbaikar features an impressive cast: Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey.

The trailer of this Santosh Sivan directed offering is an absolute riot as it promises a thrill-a-minute narrative, spiced with dark humour.

Scoop

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: Jun 2

What happens when the 'scoop-hunter' turns into a scoop herself?

Based on true events, Scoop features Karishma Tanna as the central protagonist, who gets embroiled in a crime she didn't quite see coming.

Based on the functioning of the media and its quest for scoops, the Web series is directed by Hansal Mehta, who returns to the OTT space after the much applauded Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story..

Rafuchakkar

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Release date: June 15

Behrupiya could well have been the title of this Maniesh Paul series, where the actor plays a man who changes his look and persona like a chameleon.

Yet another quirky OTT show which promises to bring on the thrills and the laughs.

The Night Manager - Part 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: June 30

When the first season of The Night Manager ended in a cliffhanger, a Web series is seldom interrupted mid-season.

But the wait to catch Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in action will end at the month end as the second part gets set to arrive.

A tale of revenge and warfare, The Night Manager is one of the biggest shows to have made a mark on Indian OTT.

Jack Ryan S4

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Release date: June 30

The third season of Jack Ryan arrived just six months ago. When compared with the first two seasons, it ended up being a damp squib.

There were a lot of expectations from the John Krasinski show that has its base in geopolitics.

Hopefully, the team will bounce back with the fourth season.