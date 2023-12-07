Clicked! Sunny Leone, In Bed

Kajol celebrates cotton candy day... Kriti wraps up a shoot...Ishaan visits the Tate Modern...
Sunny Leone makes bedroom eyes at us.
'My dentist may not approve, but my inner child is doing a victory dance. It's #internationalcottoncandyday people!' exclaims Kajol.
Manushi Chhillar gets royal in the City Palace, Jaipur.
Sonakshi Sinha gives us a closer look at her outfit from the Kolkata International Film Festival, which she attended with her father Shatrughan Sinha and Dabangg co-star Salman Khan.
See what Salman had to say about Mamata Banerjee.
Kriti Sanon wraps up a schedule of her next film Do Patti and writes, 'Manali.. You are beautiful! It's a schedule wrap for #DoPatti!! Cold weather, Warm hearts! Passionate souls trying to create some magic while making memories! Such a fulfilling schedule, all thanks to a great team!'
Nushrratt Bharuccha is 'forever chasing sunsets'.
Sarah Jane Dias rocks the sari look in Vienna.
Shakti Mohan turns into an orange.
Vidya Malavade is a 'geek goddess'.
Ishaan Khatter visits the Tate Modern art gallery in London.