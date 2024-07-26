News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Chitrangda Finds Vintage Love

Chitrangda Finds Vintage Love

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 26, 2024 12:30 IST
Shraddha gets Stree right... Katrina's Austrian diaries... Tiger is Xcited...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh dresses up to kill!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor looks like the perfect Stree.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif's notes about her stay in Altaussee, Austria: 'Living the #mayrlife … Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm.

'The genuine care of warmth and holistic knowledge of the entire team and all the staff and so many incredible therapists who were astounding in there knowledge... will definitely come again. A truly incredible time!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde explores Lecce in Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Why's Tiger Shroff 'Xcited'?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol's funny photoshoot: Reality Vs...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

...Expectation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan shares a picture of his chiseled body and calls it, 'God's plan'

Janhvi Kapoor comments, 'Was god's plan to give u abs.'

Mrunal Thakur adds, '@janhvikapoor God's been unfair with most of us!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre is 'your reminder to eat your greens.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra shares a throwback from 2020.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

'Love the #rain hate the #traffic it brings. Do you all like #monsoon??' asks Urmila Matondkar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
