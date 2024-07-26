Chitrangda Finds Vintage Love

Shraddha gets Stree right... Katrina's Austrian diaries... Tiger is Xcited...
Chitrangda Singh dresses up to kill!
Shraddha Kapoor looks like the perfect Stree.
Katrina Kaif's notes about her stay in Altaussee, Austria: 'Living the #mayrlife … Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm.
'The genuine care of warmth and holistic knowledge of the entire team and all the staff and so many incredible therapists who were astounding in there knowledge... will definitely come again. A truly incredible time!'
Pooja Hegde explores Lecce in Italy.
Why's Tiger Shroff 'Xcited'?
Kajol's funny photoshoot: Reality Vs...
...Expectation.
Varun Dhawan shares a picture of his chiseled body and calls it, 'God's plan'
Janhvi Kapoor comments, 'Was god's plan to give u abs.'
Mrunal Thakur adds, '@janhvikapoor God's been unfair with most of us!'
Sonali Bendre is 'your reminder to eat your greens.'
Sanya Malhotra shares a throwback from 2020.
'Love the #rain hate the #traffic it brings. Do you all like #monsoon??' asks Urmila Matondkar.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com