Sunny Goes All Pink!

Sunny Goes All Pink!

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 24, 2024 14:58 IST
Mumbai's heavy rains didn't keep film folk from going about their day. Here's how they spent their Tuesday.

Sunny Leone goes all pink as she promotes her show, MTV Splitsvilla X5.

 

Bhumi Pednekar gets her hair done at a salon.

 

Shraddha Kapoor is on her way to the gym.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who are back in town after celebrating a month of their wedding, step out for dinner.

 

Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari joins them.

 

What's the joke, guys?

 

Rohit Shetty promotes Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 along with the show's contestants.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
Can You Pout Like Karishma Tanna?
Are You Ready For Nimrat, Niyati, Aditi?
Priyanka Goes On A Cruise With Malti
Mirabai Chanu targets gold at Paris Olympics
Neeraj's winning mantra for high jumper Kushare
SC directs to maintain status quo at Shambhu border
When Sharath Kamal shared lunch table with Federer
