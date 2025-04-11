HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chiranjeevi's Update About Pawan Kalyan's Son

April 11, 2025 10:49 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pawan Kalyan/Instagram

Chiranjeevi shared a health update about his nephew, Mark Shankar, his younger brother actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son.

Mark was injured in a school fire that took place in Singapore earlier this week.

On Thursday, the actor took to his X account to share that his nephew has returned home. but he still 'needs to recover' fully.

'Our baby Mark Shankar has come home but he still needs to recover. With the grace and mercy of our clan deity, Anjaneya Swamy, he will soon be fully healthy and back to normal.

'Tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, and that Lord stood by us, saving this little child from great danger and tragedy. On this occasion, everyone in their respective towns and areas has stood by our family, wishing Mark Shankar a speedy recovery. They are praying for the child and offering blessings.

'On behalf of myself, my younger brother Kalyan Babu, and our entire family, we would like to thank you all,' read Chiranjeevi's X post.

 

Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party had earlier released a statement saying that the fire reportedly caused injuries to Shankar's hands and legs, and the boy was immediately transferred to a local hospital, where he received treatment.

